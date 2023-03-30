Imo governorship election: Peter Obi ‘s supporters reject Ihedioha 

Supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate in the last election, Mr Peter Obi have vowed to stop former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, who dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) two days ago from joining the party’s governorship race.

The move to stop him, our correspondent gathered, followed a statement he allegedly made in Ghana while canvassing support for Atiku Abubarkar’s presidential ambition during a meeting with the Igbo community there a few months before the presidential election.

They alleged that Ihedioha had disparaged Obi and the Obidient Movement in the meeting by saying “Any Igboman who supports or votes for Obi is a saboteur,” adding that they would not be alive to see somebody who insulted them come over to the party to ask for governorship endorsement.

It was also gathered that Ihedioha had met Obi and LP leaders in Abuja a few days ago, where they agreed that, for Governor Hope Uzodimma to be removed from office, a heavyweight governorship contestant like Ihedioha should be brought in.

This, Ihedioha allegedly followed up by dumping PDP.

