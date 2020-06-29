Imo govt demolishes Aguiyi Ironsi tunnel constructed by Okorocha

The General Aguiyi Ironsi Tunnel constructed by the administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha at the Port Harcourt Road/ State House of Assembly junction in Owerri, the Imo state capital is now being demolished.

Our correspondent, who was present Monday morning during the demolition exercise, gathered that part of the structures had gone down as two caterpillars were on ground for the job.

The contractor handling the job who did not want their name in print said that the plan of government was to level it as it was, before the former governor decided to construct a tunnel there, possibly a roundabout which would not affect traffic coming in and out of the state capital.

He added that the demolition was necessary because engineers found out that the tunnel was already caving in a few months after the construction and that the only way to avoid it collapsing on vehicles or people was to return it to its original state.

He also disclosed that the Ikemba Ojukwu Tunnel which is shorter than the Ironsi Tunnel situated at the Port Harcourt road/Imo Concorde Hotel Road junction would not be touched for now.