Imo govt laments poor data of Nigerians in diaspora

The Special Assistant to the Imo state governor on Diaspora Affairs , Hon. Celia Osakwe-Hibbert has called for centralise data of Nigerians in diaspora.

According to her, it takes the collective efforts of government at the federal level and others to engage a professional data analyst to get a factual and accurate data.

“The federal government needs to do these piece of work, where we know the exact number of immigrants across other countries, “she said .

In an interview recently with newsmen in Abuja, she explained that the Imo state diaspora community under her leadership has strategically put everything in place for the benefit of indigenes in all Local Government Areas in the state.

She said she has embarked on medical outreaches, palliative distribution across the local governments adding that they have also given special interest to disabled people in the state with lots of packages already benefited and lots more to come.

She further said that the diasporas through the SA’s office is set to commence 6 Months Skill Acquisition for Widows across the state.

Celia noted that the Imo State Government led by H. E. Hope Uzodima has been so wonderful and the force behind the waves that her office is making.

She assured to continue to put her wealth of experience in engaging with the Diaspora communities in the UK and all parts of the world to achieve success.

“We are also partnering other notable investors that are waiting for the COVID-19 pandemic to step down for actions to kick start in earnest” she concluded.

“Youths in the state, is a very critical area we have touched-light and activities are already on ground amidst the initiative of diaspora athletes that would help empower them,” she said.

Related

No tags for this post.