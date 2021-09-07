Imo govt seal commercial banks for obeying IPOB sit-at-home order

Some banks in Owerri, the Imo state capital were on Tuesday morning sealed by the Imo state government for obeying sit-at- home order issued by Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB).

Our correspondent who went round the city, gathered that not less than six banks were sealed because they refused to open for business on Monday.

Bank customers who came to for transaction were stunned at the developnent.

Some bank officials who spoke to this reporter confessed that they were equally suprised at the development, saying that they did not open for business on Monday because of fear of being attacked by Biafra sympathizers because security was not beefed up at their premises.

It would be recalled that sometime last month, the building materials market in Orlu, also in the state was placed under lock and key for some days by the state government because of the same reason.