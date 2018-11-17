Imo: Group backs Uzodinma to emerge as Governor in 2019

Imo Diasporas Support for Senator Hope Uzodinma (IDSFSHU) has thrown its weight behind Senator Hope Uzodinma who recently emerged the All Progressive Congress (APC) Governorship flag bearer for Imo state.

The coordinator of the group, Chief Nnanna Okere in a press statement issued yesterday applauded members of All Progressives Congress especially the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for standing for justice, fair and equity as enshrined in the APC guidelines.

The group also admonished the Imo APC Restoration Coalition not to see their victory over the Ugwumba Movement as a zero sum game but avictory for democracy.

He stressed that what should be paramount to APC was to concentrate and ensure overall victory at the main election not all these attacks on each other on the media.

He further admonished Imolites to give Senator Uzodinma a chance to reposition Imo State for greater economic growth and development starting from 2019.

“Senator Uzodinma as governor will empower the youth to achieve their potentials, as a passionate and resourceful young man who became a millionaire in his mid-30s when hard work pays is determined to working with young, intelligent and vibrant Imolites to drive growth built on human capital with productive knowledge,” the statement says.

He explained that IDSFSHU, a group of Imo State indigenes in abroad is working for the election of Senator Hope Uzodinma as governor of Imo State come 2019.

