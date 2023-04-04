Imo guber: Of Agbaso and Labour Party

The Labour Party, LP, in Imo state needs a strong and experienced politician to be its candidate in the November governorship election, the tsunami influence of Mr Peter Obi notwithstanding. LP couldn’t make much impact in the just concluded governorship election across the country, especially in states like Delta, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River, etc mainly due to relatively weak gubernatorial candidates these states fielded.

The Labour Party in Imo state cannot field a political neophyte in the November polls and expect to defeat an incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma who will fly the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The governor-elect of Abia state, Dr. Alex Otti, was able to dismantle the 24-year old political stranglehold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he’s a good candidate and a veteran in the game having contested the same seat in the past albeit unsuccessfully. Barrister Chijioke Edeoga of Enugu state, who was the candidate of the party in the last election, is also an experienced politician having been a member of the House of Representatives as well as a commissioner in Enugu state in the past.

Therefore, the party in Imo needs the most sellable, experienced and credible candidate to present to the electorate if the party truly wants to dislodge APC from the Government House.

Of all the 14 aspirants who have indicated interest to fly the party’s flag, Chief Martin Agbaso (Ochoudo) is the most credible, sellable and experienced. Agbaso had won senatorial and governorship elections in Imo state in the past. He may not have been successfully inaugurated either as a senator or as a governor in the previous elections he had won.

However, history has it that he had been elected in such positions which showed his acceptability among the Imo electorate. Agbaso won the 2007 governorship election in the state. He was a pole away from Government House but was stopped by Professor Maurice Iwu who was the national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the time. Prof. Iwu used his veto power conferred on him by the Electoral Act of that time to torpedo Agbaso’s impending victory. It’s possible that Iwu didn’t do what he did out of hatred for Agbaso or Owerri zone but to ensure that Okigwe zone where he hails from produced the governor of the state in 2007. That was why Chief Ikedi Ohakim, who was not really in contention for the position, won the election on the platform of a very weak party, the Progressives Peoples Alliance (PPA).

Chief Agbaso fought aggressively for over three years in various courts in the land to retrieve his stolen mandate unsuccessfully. By the time the final pronouncement was made by the court on his battle to retrieve his stolen mandate, it was just about six months to the 2011 general elections. He was understandably exhausted both financially and psychologically. So those who pillory him for purportedly conceding the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ticket to Chief Rochas Okorocha in 2011 are not fair to him. They missed the point.

One good thing about the extant Electoral Act is that every electoral litigation must end within one year after the swearing-in of the winner. The Electoral Act at the time Agbaso was struggling to retrieve his mandate didn’t give a time limit, so litigation lingered for almost four years draining him financially and psychologically.

Agbaso peacefully conceded the APGA ticket to Chief Rochas Okorocha with the innocuous hope that Okorocha would be better than Ohakim to rescue the state. Sadly, the sound of bitter kola in the mouth is quite different from its taste. Agbaso suffered injustice in 2007 in the hands of the chief official of the electoral umpire, INEC. He took his disappointment and betrayals in its strides and equanimity and went about his private life until now that duty calls that he should contest the position of governor again to bring about real development in Imo state.

That Agbaso was chosen as the Presidential Campaign Coordinator for Imo State for the Labour Party and Peter Obi presidential campaign council in the recent presidential election evidently shows that God has destined him to lead Imo state at this time.

Agbaso’s resume is similar to that of Peter Obi. They are both financial experts, prudent in management of resources and sterling private sector background. Agbaso is an economist of repute and the state needs his vast experience to elevate it to be at par with states like Anambra and Lagos in terms of economic growth and development. Above all, the injustice done to him in 2007 should be corrected this time around. He’s the best among the aspirants.

Ifeanyi Maduako,

Owerri, Imo state

[email protected]

