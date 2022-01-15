Imo: Gunmen attack another Police station, kill Inspector, injure another

The operatives of the Imo state Police Command has repelled attack by hoodlums at Mgbidi Police station, located in Oru West local government area of Imo state.

A press statement issued by the Command spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, said, “the hoodlums came in a white Hilux vehicle and started shooting sporadically in a bid to gain entry into the station but were repelled by the operatives and officers of the division who had positioned themselves professionally.

“The officers later engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel. In the process, the attackers were suppressed almost immediately, having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining varrying degrees of bullet wounds, they retreated and escaped in the Toyota Hilux vehicle they came with. And were given a hot chase by the police operatives.”

He informed that a vigorous and aggressive manhunt of the hoodlums had been embarked upon, with the sole aim of tracking and arresting the fleeing hoodlums.

He however, said that in the course of the attack, a police Inspector lost his life, while another cop sustained minor bullet injury on his hand.