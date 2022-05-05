Imo: Gunmen gun down Police operative at checkpoint, another explosion Kills 2

An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) identified as Ukam Efut, was Tuesday evening shot dead by fleeing gunmen at a security check point located around Agwa in the Oguta local government area of Imo state.

Blueprint gathered that after shooting the officer dead, his killers chopped off his private part and fled with it.

A source who pleaded anonymity also told Blueprint correspondent on Wednesday that the gunmen met the policeman and his colleagues at a check point and opened fire at them.

He further said that while Efut was shot dead on the spot, the others flee.

The Police Command was yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, another explosion has rocked an oil installation in the state.

This time around, the oil community of Izombe, also in Oguta local government area of the state.

The explosion occurred at a facility operated by Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Limited when two suspected attackers tried to gain entry to the facility before a bomb exploded and got them killed.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent, the Imo Police Command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, described the incident as unfortunate.

He further said the Commissioner of Police had drafted the command’s anti-bomb unit as well as some operatives of the area to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

