Imo: Pandemonium as gunmen invade another Police station, kill 2, destroy 12 vehicles

The Umuguma Police dtation in Owerri West Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo state was attacked by gunmen Saturday morning.

Blueprint gathered that between 2 and 3am, sporadic gunshots were heard by people living around Umuguma, the headquarters of the LGA, up to Federal Housing area and World Bank Housing Estate.

The sounds reportedly lasted up to one hour without resistance from the law enforcement agencies.

Blueprint correspondent who visited the station around 7am the same morning, saw people numbering about 1,000 gathered in and around the station, among were mourners discussing the suspected deaths of two policemen who were on night duty when the attack was carried out, one from Umuguma, the other from Avu town, also in Owerri West LGA.

The roof of the station building was clearly blown up with weapons suspected to be explosives, while more than 12 vehicles parked in the station belonging to individuals were burnt.

However, the Imo Police command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), CSP Mike Abattam who confirmed the incident to newsmen on the Police/Media WhatsApp platform, said the attack was repelled.