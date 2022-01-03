Imo: Hoodlums set traditional ruler’s palace ablaze

Hoodlums last Sunday night set the palace of the Chairman Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Okeke ablaze at his country home, Amaifeke, Orlu LGA of the state.

Although the police in the state have been slow in confirming the incident, Blueprint gathered that some hoodlums who felt jolted that Eze Okeke had few days ago, allegedly led security agents to kill six of their members whom he felt were part of the security crisis in the state, especially Orlu area, at their camp in Umutanze Orlu, decided to pay him back in his own coin by trailing him to his palace.

While the hoodlums were unfortunate to meet him in his palace, they nonetheless took a pound of flesh by setting his palace ablaze.

It was further gathered that after killing the hoodlums, the security forces which also included Ebubeagu, started celebrating their feat by shooting into the air. This annoyed the hoodlums whose colleagues were killed, making them to plot the revenge mission.

Related

No tags for this post.