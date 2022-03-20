Imo: I didn’t blame land implementation committee over White Paper – Commissioner

The Imo state Commissioner for Lands, Kezie Ogaziechi, has debunked a statement credited to him that he heaped blames on the implementation committee on the recovery of lands belonging to individuals and the state government which the Rochas Okorocha administration had confiscated, for the delay in implementing the recently published Government White Paper on the matter.

The commissioner clarified that the Implementation Committee would let the public know the next line of action whenever it was through with its job.

Recall that our correspondent had earlier gone to the Lands Ministry to unravel what looked like an uncertainty or delay over the implementation of the White Paper on the recovered lands and the expected demolition of structures on government’s lands.