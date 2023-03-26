Imo: I remain APC member, disregard fake LP aspirants list – Araraume

A frontline politician in Imo state, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has said contrary to fake Labour Party (LP) Governorship aspirants’ list in circulation, he remains member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Araraume in a statement by his Special Adviser, Legal and Public Affairs, Sunday, said he will not join Imo state gubernatorial race through the back door.

He described the purported LP governorship list making the rounds in sections of the media where his name is being mentioned as mischievous and fake.

The statement read in part: “Senator Arararaume hereby reiterates unequivocally that he is still a bonafide member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Director of Trade and Economic Affairs (South) of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC).

“He is not a member of Labour Party and has not picked or paid for any nomination form from Labour Party and does not intent to do so now or later in this dispensation.

“Senator Araraume is a responsible member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and does not even have the faintest idea who the Labour Party ward chairman is in his immediate ward.

“It should be noted that the Distinguished Senator is not a man to shy away from what he believes in and will not approach the governorship contest in Imo state through the back door if he wishes to throw his hat into the ring for a contest which he has the requisite qualifications and capacity.

“The fake aspirants list under the Imo state Labour Party is a fabrication and the work of mischief makers, who are bent on using his name to score cheap political victory.

“We hereby advise that the said list be disregarded as the story is not the true representation of facts on ground,” the statement said.

