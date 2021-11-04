Imo: I wasn’t financially induced to impeach my deputy – Speaker

Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem has described as mischievous, malicious and baseless reports in some sections of the social media that the removal of Rt. Hon. Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu as the Deputy Speaker of the House was financially induced.

In a release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Collins Osuji and made available to newsmen, the speaker stated that he was covered by the law to approve the demand as contained in the resolution sent to him by members.

He stressed that the reports were handiwork of his enemies and a calculated attempt to malign his personality and that of other house members.

He also said the report that he and other members were bought over by some known politicians in the state to carry out the plot and by extension destabilise the Senator Hope Uzodinma led state government.

This, he said, was nowhere near the truth and should totally be disregarded, adding that “Imolites already know who is who and can testify that the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, being a transparent, diligent and credible personality, can never indulge in any form of blackmail, backbiting or campaign of calumny against even his enemies”.

The Imo chief lawmaker who enjoined Imolites to disregard the reports, reiterated his commitment to effective service delivery as well as his loyalty and support for the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma and his government.