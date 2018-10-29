Imo: I’ll reinvent late Mbakwe’s model of governance- Anyanwu

Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Imo
state, Dr. Casimir Anyanwu has said that if elected next year, he
would reinvent the all inclusive model of governance introduced by the
former Governor, late Sam Mbakwe.
According to Anyanwu at a press conference in Abuja at the weekend,
Mbakwe’s model of governance was all inclusive government which not
only touched every community but also the lives of every Imo citizen.
“I want to take the Imo citizens back to memory lane. Once upon a
time, there was a governor, probably the only governor I respect and
that I know left his footprint on the sands of time and that governor
was Chief Sam Mbakwe.
“Mbakwe in four years and three months brought governance to the
doorsteps of the citizens. Mbakwe’s government touched everybody,
Mbakwe’s government touched every community left nobody behind. I want
to bring that model of government to the people of Imo state with
improvement.
“In Mbakwe’s time, there was no community that he didn’t establish
some kind of economic programme. For example, he established Imo State
University, he established Concord Hotel, Progress Bank, Shoe factory,
Owerri, Avutu poultry, Ada Palm, International Glass industry in Aba,
amongst others.
On the things that he would bring in Imo state, Anyanwu said: “I will
run a government that is inclusive. Right now, we are talking about a
government that is of family and friends across the board.
“I want the good people of Imo to be proud of their government and
their leader ones again. I want to remove poverty. The good people of
Imo state are very enterprising and they are all very poor and hungry
now.
