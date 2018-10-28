Imo: I’ll reinvent late Mbakwe’s model of governance- Anyanwu

Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Imo

state, Dr. Casimir Anyanwu has said that if elected next year, he

would reinvent the all inclusive model of governance introduced by theformer Governor, late Sam Mbakwe.

According to Anyanwu at a press conference in Abuja at the weekend,Mbakwe’s model of governance was all inclusive government which notonly touched every community but also the lives of every Imo citizen.

“I want to take the Imo citizens back to memory lane. Once upon a

time, there was a governor, probably the only governor I respect and that I know left his footprint on the sands of time and that governor was Chief Sam Mbakwe.

“Mbakwe in four years and three months brought governance to the

doorsteps of the citizens. Mbakwe’s government touched everybody,

Mbakwe’s government touched every community left nobody behind. I want

to bring that model of government to the people of Imo state with

improvement.

“In Mbakwe’s time, there was no community that he didn’t establish

some kind of economic programme. For example, he established Imo State University, he established Concord Hotel, Progress Bank, Shoe factory, Owerri, Avutu poultry, Ada Palm, International Glass industry in Aba,

amongst others.

On the things that he would bring in Imo state, Anyanwu said: “I will

run a government that is inclusive. Right now, we are talking about a

government that is of family and friends across the board.

“I want the good people of Imo to be proud of their government and their leader ones again. I want to remove poverty. The good people of Imo state are very enterprising and they are all very poor and hungry now.

