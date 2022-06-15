Imo: INEC keeps 1m prospective voters waiting at registration centres

Prospective voters in Imo state are not happy that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has kept them waiting in various Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) centres in the state.

Our correspondent, who visited the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Imo State Council on Port Harcourt road and the premises of the Winners’ Chapel all in Owerri, gathered that more than one million Nigerians had stormed the two centres without seeing INEC officials to attend to them.

As at 2pm on Wednesday, no signal had come from the INEC headquarters in Owerri on whether or not their staff would be deployed to those centres, or whether the machines with which to carry out the registration would be made available for the exercise to commence.

It took the efforts of Imo NUJ official to go to INEC to report that people were stranded and that those who came as early as 8am, leaving all that they were doing were leaving the registration centres in disappointment before they started making moves to assign a machine for the NUJ centre and the Winners’ Chapel.

As at the time of filing this report, neither INEC staff nor the machine had been seen.

