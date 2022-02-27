Imo monarch denies link to killing of 7 in Mmahu community

The traditional ruler of Mmahu autonomous community in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo state, Eze Augustine Ikechukwu Iwuogu, has dismissed media reports linking him to the killing of seven persons in his domain.

Eze Iwuogu stated that recent reports on the spurious allegations against his person by one Mr. Okoro Camelius and Tony Okanne, linking him to the unfortunate and condemnable killing of seven persons on the 9th day of February, 2022 in the community, amongst other issues is completely false.

He stated, “The unsubstantiated claims and accusations, designed to mislead and divert the attention of the general public are completely false, treacherous and libelous and thus should be discountenanced by all.

‘’The latest attempt to bring my name to disrepute is only as a result of a cult rivalry instituted by one Tony Okanne and Osita Ogbiri also known as Ossy Ogbiri and between two cult groups known as “De Well” and “De Gbam” confraternity, which has been reported and brought to the notice of security agencies before now”.

He pointed out that the development was further confirmed by the preliminary reports of the police on the February 9, 2022 massacre.

While he condemned the barbaric massacre, the traditional ruler stated that the current dispute between the duo which has grown and escalated into a full blown cult war began as a land dispute between the families of Okanne and Ogbiri in 2008.

He said efforts by the communities to resolve the matter between the two warring parties have so far proved abortive.