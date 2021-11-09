Imo new speaker suspends 3 lawmakers

The newly elected speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Kennedy Ibeh, Monday, achieved his ambition of becoming number three citizen of the state.

The Obowo state constituency lawmaker who has never hidden his love to occupy the hottest seat in the hallowed chambers right from his first tenure during the administration of former governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, grasped the opportunity with both hands when he was picked to replace Paul Emeziem.

Shortly after emerging as speaker, Ibeh suspended his predecessor, Emeziem over what he called “unparliamentary conduct” and followed it up with the suspension of Ekene Nnodimele of Orsu State Constituency who a few days ago, submitted the resolution of 18 members of the House on the removal of the deputy speaker, Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu who has now been reinstated. Also suspended for not playing along was Okey Onyekanma of Mbaitoli State Constituency.

Meanwhile, some political observers in the state faulted the process in which Ibeh was elected speaker on Monday. Honourables Uduma and Ekwona, who spoke to our correspondent, wondered how a suspended deputy speaker, whose suspension was never vacated by any authority could preside over House proceedings and turn around to impeach his speaker and elect a new speaker at the same time. The duo was of the opinion that this could happen only in a lawless society.