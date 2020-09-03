Imo North senatorial by-election: Ibezim floors Ararume, others, picks APC ticket

Leading politician Frank Ibezim has been elected the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of by-election slated for Imo north senatorial zone.

Ibezim emerged after the Imo state chapter of APC held its primary election across the 64 wards in the six local government areas

Ibezim pulled a total of 13, 637 votes to emerge victorious ahead of other aspirants in a keenly contested and transparent primaries conducted by APC Primary Election Committee led by Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Bisuriu.

Announcing the result at Okigwe local government headquarters, before the presence of staff of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant security agencies, Senator Basuriu, described the exercise as most transparent, peaceful and orderly.

He however commended the state leadership of the party led by Prince Marcillinus Nlemigbo and Governor Hope Uzodimma for providing a level play ground for all aspirants.

The state chairman, Prince Nlemigbo, while commending the electoral panel, security agencies, INEC, media, and all party members in Imo north senatorial district for a hitch-free direct primary election, congratulated Ibezim for his victory and assured that the pybarty will continue to work hard to ensure the final victory at the poll.

While expressing optimism in the capacity of the party to emerge victorious in the bye election, Nlemigbo commended other aspirants for their impressive performance and faith in the party, and further encouraged them to continue to show support.

How Ibezim emerged APC candidate

IFEANYI ARARAUME 2,708

MATTHEW OMEGARA 2,826

ACHONU ATTAN 1,185

UCHENDU MARK CHIJOKE. 1,438

IBEZIM FRANK 13,637

CHINDINMA UWAJUMOGU 1,051

UCHE UBA 49

EZE OKOR0 54

BRIGHT NWACHUKWU 67

ONUOHA CHIKUKEM 1,456

IHIM ACHO 824

Signed

Chairman Imo North APC Primaries: Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Bisuriu