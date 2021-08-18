Imo offers scholarship to teenage aircraft manufacturer

A 19- year- old ultra light aircraft manufacturer from Umuezeala Owere in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo state, Kenneth Akobundu, has been offered scholarship by Imo state government.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba who spoke on behalf of the governor Tuesday said the scholarship would enable Akobundu to start and finish an engineering course in any university of his choice in the country without having challenges associated with paucity of funds as witnessed in his family.

Kenneth said he wanted to become a naval officer or anything that would bring him closer to the seas when he was growing up and added that the idea of manufacturing aircrafts came to him while he was 12.

He said he discovered that the naval dream could not work out adding that as at that time, the idea of what to manufacture came to his mind and he discussed with some engineers who gave him tips on what to do and it came to fruition at 17 and 18.

With locally sourced materials which were used in manufacturing engines of aircrafts and motor bikes, he could manufacture anything, having picked interest in this when he was 7.

He said he was making use of cartons to build houses and vehicles at a very tender age.

Young Akobundu expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Imo state for the recognition given to him.