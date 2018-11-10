Imo: Okorocha’s inlaw in shock as INEC confirms Uzodinma ‘authentic’ APC Guber candidate

Uche Nwosu, much talked about Son-in-law to Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha is currently counting the cost of sticking with his God-father after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed that Senator Hope Uzodinma is the preferred governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of 2019 elections.

Spokesperson of INEC, Emmanuela Ben Okpara who spoke from Owerri confirmed Uzodinma’s name in the list earlier released on Friday.

“I can confirm to you that the name of Senator Uzodinma has been published as the candidate of the APC,” she said on phone, even as the preferred candidate of Governor Rochas Okorocha, was still telling his host on Channels Television’s prime political programme, Politics Today, that he was the candidate of the party.

Uzodinma’s name was published by INEC, Friday evening at about 7.56pm, amid jubilation by his supporters, who had waited patiently at the INEC office, located along Port Harcourt Road in Owerri, in Owerri, the state capital.

This followed the striking out of the order by an Owerri High Court, on which the Okorocha camp, had stood to insist that Nwosu remained the candidate and on which the Governor’s brother-in-law boasted at the Friday night’s television interview.

This has cleared the way for Uzodinma, whose position as Senator, was taken by Okorocha, who is running for the Orlu (Imo West) Senatorial zone, to enter the governorship race with Akaolisa Cyprian Okechukwu, as his running mate.

Apprehension had been rife Friday morning, after the candidates and their supporters discovered that INEC did not publish the name of any candidate for the Imo State governorship, on the ticket of the APC.