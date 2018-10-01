Imo PDP, APC gov’ship primaries hold today

The Governorship Primaries of the People’s Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress, Imo state chapter have been rescheduled for today.

The two primaries were to be held yesterday but had to be rescheduled for different reasons.

While PDP could not conduct their indirect primaries due to unavailability of electoral materials, APC postponed their direct primaries due to reports of violence and harassment at the homes of frontline governorship aspirants.

The aspirants include Senator Hope Uzodinma, Prince Eze Madumere, and Sir George Eche at Oru East, Mbaitoli and Ngor Okpala, respectively, reportedly masterminded by those loyal to the state governor, Chief Rochas Okorocha.

