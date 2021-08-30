Imo: PDP denies hand in Uzodimma’s ‘free marriage’ proposal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Imo state chapter has dissociated itself, from having hands in the controversial newspaper banner headline: “Shocking: Uzodinma Declares Free Marriage For Fulani Settlers And Imo Ladies”, as was purportedly published by a national daily (not Blueprint) newspaper on Friday, August 27, 2021.

According to a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the Party, Ogubundu Nwadike, “the party feels strongly libelled, maligned and defamed by the statements and insinuations from certain quarters that the bad press was the handiwork of the PDP in Imo state.

“We are indeed strongly considering suing persons that may state that PDP is behind the malicious propaganda and blackmail stunt against the person of Governor Hope Uzodinma and his regime.”

The party proposed that just as the national newspaper urged the relevant law enforcement agencies to unravel the culprits of the bad press and bring them to book, the appropriate security agencies should expose the orchestrators and perpetrators of that crime and bring them to justice.

The party, however, believed that the bad press characterised the pedigree and antecedents of the Uzodinma regime, which had ab initio grown and cultured the art of orchestrating and perpetrating lies, falsehood, propaganda and blackmail stunts against PDP and even against itself to curry the sympathy of members of the public.

It recalled that in the earliest days of the Uzodinma regime that press releases from Hope New Media were repeatedly found to be fake news and was such that even press releases that were supposedly signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor were promptly debunked by the same Chief Press Secretary.

The PDP statement noted that this created confusion, disaffection and distrust among the people for whatever was dubbed “press release” from the Uzodimma regime.

It further stated that the Uzodinma administration “adopted falsehood, propaganda and blackmail against Imo PDP, its leaders and members, as their primary assignment till date.

“That happens to fall into the period when the governor was reported to have offered to rename Imo State University as Mallam Abba Kyari University, and was under severe attacks with constructive criticisms for his bad leadership and bad governance of the state scorecard.”

The PDP noted that the latest, before the current “Fulani settlers and free marriage” propaganda and blackmail stunt, was the fake news that PDP chieftain, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha commended and applauded the re-arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

PDP noted that the party all discerning members of the public had concluded that it was an obvious diversionary plot by propagandists and hatchet writers that abound in the Uzodimma regime to divert and distract the attention of people from the embattled Governor Uzodimma, who at the time was posting very poor stewardship scorecard.

“We provided links to prove that the post on the allegation against Ihedioha was posted by a social media user with the name Hope Uzodinma. We expected at least a denial by the governor and his aides, but none came, forcing us to conclude that the regime was behind the propaganda and blackmail.

“Imo PDP feels that the current propaganda and blackmail stunt of ‘Uzodinma, Fulani settlers and free marriage’, coming at the peak of the recent very worrisome utterances by Governor Uzodinma on national television, coupled with the established failure of the state, smacks of a distraction created to divert the attention of people from the multiple, self-indicting false statements, and bad decisions and actions made by the governor, in which he swore that Imo state did not have an anti-open grazing law, and that the sit-at-home order was not being complied with by the people of the state; two claims which were false,” the party stated.