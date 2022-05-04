Imo: PDP ward delegates’ congresses remain inconclusive – Official



The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Imo state chapter has dispelled rumour making the rounds on social media that the ward congresses of the party declared inconclusive has come and gone and the results already declared.

A press statement issued by the state publicity secretary of the party, Mazi Emenike Mmeregini, Tuesday, restated that “the exercise had gone on almost seamlessly in much of the state. And options of consensus, harmonisation and actual voting were deployed in the various areas as the stakeholders and leaders deemed acceptable and convenient.”

But that what, however, brought about a setback was when the five-man electoral panel for the congresses sent by the PDP National Secretariat to conduct the exercise could not produce and display the result sheets.

“Upon intense persuasion, they eventually displayed only 25 sheets. Two were missing, and they were those of Ideato North and Ideato South. Meanwhile, the exercise had almost been concluded in most of the wards awaiting collation of results,” he said.

The publicity secretary went further to say that “the bizarre disappearance of the result sheets, coupled with the incoherent, jejune and puerile explanations by the Panel, consequently raised a very serious question about the integrity of the team from the National Secretariat.

“And as a result, stakeholders feared that the process might have been compromised, and that necessitated the collective resolution to allow the Department of State Services (DSS) in Owerri to take custody of the results since the exercise could not proceed as planned with incomplete result sheets.”

He said the panel members made attempts at the DSS office to abscond with the result sheets to Abuja as they had no plans to conclude the exercise anymore in Imo state but that their plot was resisted by officers and members of Imo state PDP, who then solicited the intervention of the DSS, which graciously accepted to continue to keep the result sheets in its custody.

The party therefore, called on members and supporters of the party in the state to remain calm, steadfast, and confident that the issues would soon be resolved.

Party leaders were further advised to tame the overzealousness of their aides and refrain from false statements capable of undermining the peace in the party.

