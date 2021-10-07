Imo Police arrest mother of twins for faking pregnancy

.

Operatives of the Imo Police command have arrested a 55 -year -old woman, Chinyere Ohanyere, who allegedly bought two babies, a boy and a girl, after faking pregnancy.

The story which has been confirmed by the Imo Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Mike Abattam, had it that the Oguta LGA born woman who claimed she gave the births on the 3rd of September, 2021, was arrested in her house at Graceland Estate Tuesday, alongside her accomplice, Adaeze Ohanyere and one other, following a tip off, while the child seller had been declared wanted.

Chinyere, popularly known as “Madam Chichi’ was eventually subjected to medical examination, but no traces of pregnancy were found.

The babies have since been taken to the orphanage while the case has been sent to the Magistrate’s Court for hearing.