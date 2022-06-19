Imo: Police operatives nab killer of pregnant woman



A boy in his 20s was on Sunday, arrested by the operatives of the Imo State Police Command for allegedly murdering a pregnant woman in Nekede, Owerri West local government area of the State.

Although, the reason for the murder was not known as at the time of filing this report, Blueprint gathered that when the information got to people within the vicinity, the boy was promptly caught before the village vigilante group took him in their custody.

As if that was not enough, the youth in the area gathered themselves together to carry out a mob action against the boy, threatening fire and brimestone.

It was at that time that the vigilante group decided to call up the police who did not waste time in arriving at the scene to pick him up to avoid breakdown of law and order.

However, the Command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, is yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

