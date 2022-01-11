Imo: Police rescue abducted community leader, search for couple

Operatives of the Imo state Police command have success rescued a community leader, Chief Frank abducted Sunday while driving along Ubomiri, Mbaitoli local government area alongside his daughter on their Range Rover Jeep.

Our correspondent gathered that immediately after the abduction, their abductors took them through the volatile Orlu route. But the Imo Police Command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam confirmed to Blueprint Monday morning that they have been rescued.

On the couple abducted on their way to church service the same day while driving in their Lexus 350 vehicle, it was gathered that their abductors drove them towards the same Orlu axis. But a call was put across to the company that sold the vehicle to the man and it was tracked and stopped on the way. At this point, the abductors abandoned the vehicle and commandeered Okada operatives who helped them complete the journey to their hideout.

Later, when villagers were asked about the whereabouts of the abductors and their victims, they admitted that they saw them but would not disclose where they took them to, for fear of being attacked.

However, CSP Abattam has disclosed that his men are already on their trail and promised to give an update later.