Imo Police rescue abducted Dutch global director



Operatives of the Imo State Police Command has rescued the Director of a popular Owerri based gas company, Dutch Global Station Limited (names withheld).



In a press statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam Thursday, he said he was rescued following a distress call that he and his friend were kidnapped by five armed men who trailed and double crossed his vehicle, a G. Wagon Jeep along Akwakuma, Owerri North LGA on Wednesday, with a sky blue Lexus Jeep. And that they shot sporadically into the air causing fear and pandemonium which made passersby to scamper for safety and in the process, forced him and his friend out of their vehicle and pushed them into their Lexus jeep and zoomed off.



“Immediately, the command’s tactical teams on patrol within the axis were alerted, they sped to the area and gave the kidnappers a hot chase. Joined by other tactical teams, the kidnappers on sighting their numbers and the pressure mounted, felt threatened and abandoned their vehicle with the victims and fled into hiding. The victims were rescued unhurt and have since reunited with their families.”



He further disclosed that the victim’s G-Wagon jeep was later recovered at the scene of the sporadic shootings with three expended cartridges, while efforts were on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.