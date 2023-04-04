Imo: Police unseal Labour Party secretariat 

The Imo State Labour Party Secretariat along Whetheral Road Owerri, which was sealed by the police, Monday, has been unsealed.

Blueprint correspondent gathered Tuesday that the policemen who took over the place after it was sealed have left the premises, while the staff of the party have regained access to the facility.

The National Secretary of Labour Party, Umar Farouk, had accused the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, of collaborating with the police to seal the secrtatariat for no just cause.

But in a swift reaction, the state government denied knowledge of it.



