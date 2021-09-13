Imo residents relax Monday sit-at-home, prepare for Tuesday

The weekly ait-at-home protest embarked upon by Imo residents to kick against the continued detention of leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra(IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was relaxed Monday.

Our correspondent, who went round Owerri, the Imo state capital, gathered that the Monday sit-at-home was not fully observed as there were human and vehicular movements, open shops and conduct of businesses, unlike what happened the previous weeks.

However, those who spoke with this reporter said Tuesday’s protest would be fully observed, to remember those who died while agitating for Biafra, especially those murdered by the Nigerian Forces at Nnamdi Kanu’s home town a few years ago, which led to his embarking on exile before he was rearrested