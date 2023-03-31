Imo: Sam Amadi joins 2023 governorship contest, reveals choice party

Ahead of Imo state governorship election, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr Sam Amadi, has declared his intention to contest.



In a tweet on Friday, via his official Twitter handle, Amadi said, “The courageous life is a life lived in the practice and defence of truth.

“Dream of NEW IMO. Don’t mind those who are frightened because the people are up to choose the person who can best serve them. Let’s move on with the NEW IMO.”

Amadi has also said he will be contesting under the Labour Party.



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced that the governorship election in Imo alongside Kogi and Bayelsa states will come up on November 11, 2023.

