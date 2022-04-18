Imo: Security operatives, gunmen in Easter Sunday shootout as residents desert streets

People living in Orlu local government area in Imo state and its environs observed their Easter Sunday sit-at-home for the first time in the history of the celebration as security forces and unknown gunmen engaged themselves in broad daylight shootout, trying to outwit each other.

Although, the reason for the shootout was not known as at the time of filing this report, Blueprint gathered it lasted for hours and turned the whole area to a war zone, thus making both private and commercial vehicles coming into and going out of Orlu town to turn back and abandon their trips or choose alternative routes to get to the town.

It was not also known whether there were casualties at the scene of the shootout or not, but a video which went viral showed a man who was hit by a stray bullet lying dead on the floor around Banana junction in the area, while his relations gathered around him weeping.

It was also gathered that shops, houses and other properties were burnt down during the shootout.

As at the time of filing this report, the Imo state Police command was yet to react to the incident.