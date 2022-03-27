Imo: Signage agency warns against fake revenue collectors 

Imo Signage and Advertisement Agency (IMSAA) has warned Imolites to beware of those who masquerade as staff of the agency and collect the revenue meant for signages and advertisements from unsuspecting public.

The IMSAA Director of Operations, Ken Ekezie, who gave the warning, over the weekend, made it clear that “the staff of the agency go about their official duties on uniform, with IMSAA inscription on it and have identity cards and individual numbers with them.”

He lamented that people come, pretending they are from government agencies, collect monies that are not accounted for and issue receipts, adding that members of the public should always ask for their particulars before dealing with them.

He disclosed that IMSAA, which was set up by Law No 36 of 2019, is saddled with the management and control of outdoor signages and advertisements like signboards and billboards and generate revenue in the process.

On their mode of operation, he said: “Those who did not erect their signages or billboards very well are asked to remove them while those who erected theirs very well are required to pay revenue for their advertisements.”

Ekezie listed some of the avenues employed by the agency to reach out to the public to include public serve announcements, Facebook, Twitter, seminars, sensitisation on the streets and other media platforms.