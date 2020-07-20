Imo state should immortalize Henrietta -FCT Women Football boss



In honour and memory of a late women football developer, the Chairperson of Women Football in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ezeh Ngozi has urged the Imo State government to preserve the name of the late Henrietta Ukaigwe who died after a brief illness at the Ikeja General Hospital, Lagos on Tuesday July 14, 2020.



Ezeh who made this call in a statement issued to mourn the late sports journalist cum female football administrator who hailed from Nwangele Local government area in Imo State described her death as a huge loss to women football in Nigeria.

She however urged Imo State Football Association to do everything possible in making the state government to immortalize the name of Henrietta Ukaigwe, considering her huge contributions to the development of Women Football in Nigeria and Imo state.



Lamenting the death of the female football administrator, Ezeh recalled how the deceased used to motivate her during her playing days in Capital Queens FC in the early 90s, saying “Sister Henrietta was like my sibling considering the role she played in my football career, both as player and as an administrator of the game”.



She added that “Ukaigwe’s name should be immortalized owing to the invaluable role she played in the growth and popularity of women’s football in Nigeria. Her death was a devastating blow to us in Abuja women football circle and FCT FA”.



“In my own capacity, I will initiate a football tournament that would be played among the grassroots female football teams here in FCT annually in memory of late Ukaigwe, which I know will produce more and fresh talents in the women football in FCT”, said Ngozi