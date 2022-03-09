Imo: Uneasy calm in Uzodinma’s APC camp over Buni’s ouster



Uneasy calm has gripped Governor Hope Uzodimma’s camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state, following the purported sack of the party’s National Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, through an alleged fiat by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Blueprint gathered that this development has put the Rochas Okorocha faction of the party on equal stake and claim on the sole of the party in the state.

Those who spoke to Blueprint on condition of anonymity said, “there is every possibility that the new party leadership at the centre, if it stays, would commence reconciliation process in order to carry every member of the party along in its forthcoming national convention, especially, as the Supreme Court will soon give ruling on the authentic leadership of the party in the state.”

The source disclosed that “this development is causing sleepless nights in the camp of Uzodinma who allegedly poured in millions of naira to keep his relationship with the Buni party hierarchy in Abuja.”

However, efforts by Blueprint correspondent to get the Chairman of the Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Macdonald Ebere, to comment on the development, proved abortive as his line was unavailable.