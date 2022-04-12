Imo: Uzodimma commended on Okigwe road project 

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has been commended for re-awarding the Okigwe road project to a reputable company currently doing a standard construction work on the road.

This commendation came from the lawmaker representing Ikeduru state constituency, Hon. Ambassador Uche Ogbuagu.

He recalled that the governor had assured him that in a matter of months, the road leading to his constituency would wear a new look, and this the governor had done, adding that the road, a very important inter-state road, had remained a nightmare to the users even though it had been brought to the attention of past governors of the state and the federal government.

Hon Ogbuagu seized the opportunity to beg the governor to tell the contractor to speedily intervene on a particular area of the road that had developed a little fault as a result of a heavy downpour a few days ago, so that the target of the government to deliver a road that would stand the test of time would be achieved.