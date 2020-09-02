Imo wades into Adax, oil communities’ rift

Peace has finally returned to the five oil producing communities in Imo state where Adax Petroleum was barred from carrying out its drilling operations due to its inability to fulfil its promise of executing some projects and recent sack of people from those areas from the company.

The communities are Ofekata III in Oru East LGA and Izombe, Osuobodo, Eziorzu and Mgbede in Oguta LGA.

Special adviser to the governor on Petroleum and Gas, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Nanah Opiah Tuesday convened a crucial meeting with officials of Adax and representatives of the oil communities wherein an agreement was reached that those projects must be completed and those sacked returned to work.

He said with the meeting, a significant progress was made because Adax which stopped operations for some time now due to the crisis, would have to commence operations, pending the execution of the agreement.

Opiah, who many believe knows the problem of the oil communities more than any other person in the state, having set up the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) while he was speaker of the Imo state Assembly, has assured that the perennial problem between oil companies and their host communities in the state would be a thing of the past.