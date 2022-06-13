Imo: Youths on rampage over rape, killing of woman 

A lady has been allegedly raped to death by a man in Agbahara village, Nsu, a community in Ehime Mbano local government area of Imo state.

The victim, Amarachi Iwunze, was reportedly invited by the suspect, Ifeanyi Osuji, on Saturday.

The suspect was said to have drugged the victim before allegedly raping her.

Ms Iwunze hailed from Umuezala, a village which is in the same Nsu community, where the suspect also comes from.

She was reportedly found dead, early Sunday morning, in the suspect’s house.

A resident of the area, who asked not to be named, told PREMIUM TIMES that the death of the lady was suspicious and the youths would pursue the matter until justice was achieved.

“We are yet to get the real cause of her death. You know we are suspecting that the guy is Yahoo boy,” the resident, who is also a youth leader, said.

“So many of us are suspecting foul play (in the lady’s death) especially as the guy has absconded,” he added.

He, however, could not confirm if drugs were found in the suspect’s house.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Imo State, Michael Abattam, confirmed the incident to Premium Times, Monday afternoon.

Mr Abattam said the details were still sketchy but noted the command had received a report about the incident.

“We are currently making an effort to arrest the suspect. He is now on the run,” Mr Abattam said.

Enraged by the death of Ms Iwunze, several youths from the community attacked the suspect’s compound on Monday.

In a video clip, which has now gone viral on Social media, the irate youths were seen destroying a house said to have been built by the fleeing suspect.

The bungalow was later set ablaze by the angry youths. (Premium Times)

