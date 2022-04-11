ImoImo lawmaker canvasses database capturing for traders 

The lawmaker representing Oru west state constituency in the Imo state House of Assembly, Dominic Ezerioha, has moved a motion urging the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to mandate the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to carry out a database for all traders in all recognised markets in the state.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after successfully moving the motion on the floor of the House, Ezerioha stated that the exercise would only take care of lock up shops in all markets in and not open ones.

“We need to know the owner or occupier of each of the lock up shops; how many lock up shops in each of the markets; and the uses of these shops, as taxes paid will be used to develop the markets,” he said.

Ezerioha reiterated that those in open shops would not be included in the exercise and made it clear that with the database, government would ensure that all necessary amenities associated with modern or standard markets in any part of the world would be put in place for the enjoyment of the Imo traders.

AgainAgain, he said the exercise might facilitate the sharing of the housing units at the newly donated estate for traders in the state, known as Imo State Amalgamated Traders Association (ISAMATA) Estate at Irrete near Owerri as those whose names are captured would be assigned those houses.