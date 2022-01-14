Impact positively on Nigerians before leaving office, Adewole tells Buhari

A 2023 presidential aspirant, under the auspices of National Consultative Front (NCF) in Nigeria, Barrister (Dr.) Adewole Adebayo, has challenged the Buhari administration to strive in his remaining 17months towards the judicious utilization of available resources; in order to positively touch the lives of Nigerians.

Adewole, who accused the present administration of mismanagement of the Nigeria economy, made the declaration while speaking to Blueprint during an interview in Abuja.

He said, “I’m very much involved in the political scene. My ambition is to see that I’m involved in the development of this country. I’m forging ahead. If we have a good leader, we will do everything to support the leader to achieve his goals.

“I don’t believe in do or die affairs in politics. I stand to encourage the people for the benefit of Nigerians.”

He said Nigeria, being a country in dire need of development, should be governed by a leader who would be able to succumb to the people’s views geared towards the benefits of its citizens and not a leader whose personal selfish interest is paramount, blaming its successful past leaders for not doing anything to addressing it.

The presidential hopeful promised to run an inclusive government that would provide a platform aimed at transforming the people of Nigeria.

“Our problem here is bad governance, and with it, there won’t be development. The past leaders failed to put in place or bring reforms that would add value to Nigerians. I will run a unity government by involving willing members of the opposition in the running of my new administration,” he said.

He noted that if a reliable and humanitarian leader is not elected in the forthcoming presidential elections to pilot the affairs of this country, Nigeria will still be wasted for the whole of the four years tenure of the administration.

He identified social justice and fear of God as essential ingredients for peace and progress of the country, adding that we should apply these virtues in whatever we do in Nigeria.

He said that religious, political and ethnic affiliations should not constitute barriers among Nigerians in their interaction, adding that interaction among Nigerians must be based on mutual respect rather than suspension.

“All reputable organizations operating in the country should be guided by lofty ideals capable of promoting development,” he said.

Dr. Adewole said, if given chance to rule, his campaign strategy will be based on issues that has to do with the welfare and transformation of Nigeria with abundant infrastructural development to improve the living condition of Nigerians.

He pointed out that his administration would be occupied with projects in collaboration with major stakeholders and international communities to attract foreign investors.

He stated further that if elected, his administration will determine to entrench fiscal discipline and responsibility with a view to blocking wastages and leakage in Nigeria’s expenditure and revenue generation.

He challenged Nigerians to resolve to make 2023 election a year in which all forms of undemocratic criticism would be brought to a final end so as to proceed to a future where Nigeria development will be unhindered.

“He charged politicians to be very careful in the way they are running the race, especially those who believe they can rule Nigeria by force.

He urged journalists to remain dedicated and always be conscious in their reportage and not allow themselves to be used as agents of destruction, stressing that days of negativity are over.

“We must ensure that 2023 is a year of Fair, balance and objectivity,” he said.

Barrister Adewole said NCF is in a coalition of like minds aimed at improving the political landscape in the the country.