Impacts of youth participation in policy-making

The participation of youth in policy-making can have a significant impact on the political, economic, and social development of a country. Here are some of the ways in which youth participation in policy-making can be beneficial:

Generation of new and innovative ideas: Young people often bring fresh and innovative perspectives to policy-making discussions. They are more likely to identify emerging challenges and propose creative solutions that may have been overlooked by older generations.

Increased representation: Youth participation in policy-making can ensure that the voices of young people are heard and represented in decision-making processes. This can help to address the needs and interests of the youth population.

Improved policy outcomes: Youth participation in policy-making can result in policies that better reflect the needs and preferences of young people. This can lead to more effective and impactful policies that are more likely to be implemented and sustained.

Strengthened democracy: Youth participation in policy-making can help to strengthen democratic institutions and processes. When young people are actively engaged in the political process, they are more likely to become active and engaged citizens throughout their lives.

Increased social cohesion: Youth participation in policy-making can also contribute to increased social cohesion and unity. When young people are given a voice and a stake in the political process, they are more likely to feel connected to their communities and to work together to build a better future for themselves and future generations.

Overall, the participation of youth in policy-making is essential for building a more inclusive and equitable society that meets the needs of all its members. By involving young people in decision-making processes, we can create more effective policies, build stronger communities, and lay the foundation for a better future.

Fema Lamido,

Mass Communication Department, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic,

Bauchi, Bauchi state

[email protected]

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

