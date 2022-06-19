Impeachment charges against Oyo deputy gov frivolous – Folarin





The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo state for the 2023 general elections, Senator Teslim Folarin, has described the charges raised in the planned impeachment plot of the state Deputy governor, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan as frivolous that would fail.

The Senator representing Oyo Central stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Comrade Yekeen Olaniyi.

Senator Folarin maintained that the lawmakers that served the deputy governor impeachment notice should realise that switching political parties is not an impeachable offence.

“I want to remind the involved lawmakers that switching political parties is not an impeachable offence. Therefore, they should be warned not to tow the path of self-destruction”, he said.

Senator Folarin added, “It is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf that the charges brought against the deputy governor are frivolous. To this end, I strongly advise the induced lawmakers to refrain from taking any action that could throw Oyo state into a catastrophic political crisis and civil unrest”.

He further warned that the impeachment agenda will be resisted by conscientious lawmakers and the people of Oyo state.

The Senator representing Oyo Central senatorial district maintained that the impeachment plot of the Deputy Governor would fail because two-third members required to carry out the process cannot be achieved.

According to Senator Folarin, the people of Oyo state that gave Engr. Olaniyan a 4-year mandate as deputy governor are ready to resist the impeachment plot, saying, “I wish to reiterate that His Excellency, Rauf Olaniyan’s position as the validly elected deputy governor of Oyo state is secured and constitutionally backed; his tenure ends on 29th of May 2023.”

“The impeachment process initiated by Governor Makinde and the lawmakers can be best described as a coup d’etat, and will be duly resisted by the lawmakers who have not sold their consciences and the peace-loving people of Oyo state”.

Senator Teslim stressed, “I am certain that the governor cannot get the required number to impeach his deputy because some conscientious lawmakers are already dissociating themselves from the impeachment agenda. They refused to be bought over by the governor. I commend their boldness and integrity”.

