Impeachment of Plateau speaker won’t stand – Rep

A member of the House of Representatives from Plateau state, Bagos Dachong has described the removal of Speaker of the state House of Assmbly, Abok Ayuba as unconstitutional, urging Nigerians to speak against the development in the interest of democracy.

The lawmaker argued that the House of Assembly have 24 members elected and were serving, out which six sat and purportedly removed the speaker and elected Yakubu Sanda as the new presiding officer of the house.

“The Plateau State House of Assembly have 24 members elected by the people, and were serving. Six members sat and carried out a coup in the name of impeachment, but six cannot be in any way 2/3 of 24”, he said on Tuesday during a chat with journalists in Abuja.

According to him, the outcry of his his likes was not based on political party politics. “We are speaking because the constitution of Nigeria has been murdered. Therefore call on my colleagues, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Senate President, to look into this matter before democracy is destroyed”, he said.

The lawmaker insisted that if the embattled speaker was genuinely impeached in line with the 2/3 majority of members as required by the Constitution, “we don’t have a problem”.

He said the people of Plateau have been struggling to maintain peace over time, describing as unfortunate, the decision of the state government to give recognition to a new speaker put in place through an act of unconstitutional means.