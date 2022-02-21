Impeachment: Probe panel begins sitting over Zamfara dep governor’s case

A committee set up by Zamfara state Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu, on the allegations labeled against the deputy governor, Mahadi Aliyu Gusau, by the House of Assembly started sitting Monday.

The sitting as held at Zamfara state High Court Gusau.

Blueprint reports that Zamfara state lawmakers had earlier this month accused the deputy governor, Gusau, of bridge of the constitution, misappropriation of funds, gross misconduct and abuse of office.

One of the terms of reference of the fact finding panel is to investigate all allegations against the deputy governor and submit the report to the chief judge of the state for further action.

However, Blueprint reports that the deputy governor, Gusau, was absent at the first sitting and no counsel or any person represented him.

The secretary to the panel, Ashiru Tsafe, told the fact finding committee that he has served the deputy governor with all the necessary notices regarding his appearance before the committee via electronic, email address, Whatsapp and has also submitted scan copies of the delivery report respectively.

Blueprint reports that the 7- man panel is headed by Rtd Justice HaliduTanko Soba as chairman and members are: Oladipo Okpeseyi SAN, Abdul Aragoga Ibrahim SAN, Hussaini Zakariyau SAN, Aminu Tanimu Marafa, aji Sani Mande and Ahmad Buhari Raɓah. AshiruTsafe serves as secretary of the panel.