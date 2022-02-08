Impeachment: Tambuwal moves to save Zamfara deputy governor

In a deft move to stave off impeachment proceedings against the deputy governor of Zamfara state, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has called on the state House of Assembly to follow the rule of law and due process in taking the legislative action.

Tambuwal made the call Monday during his visit to Gusau, the Zamfara state capital, where he had gone to consult the party’s stakeholders on his options to prosecute or drop his ambition to run for the position of president of the country in 2023.

“The matter is in the court and any law-abiding person must allow the law to take its due course,” Tambuwal cautioned the lawmakers, who have perfected plans to impeach the state deputy governor.

In a statement by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Bello, the governor’s visit to Gusau is the second leg of his presidential bid discourse, where he reiterated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will regain its pride of place in Nigeria and Zamfara state in the forthcoming political dispensation.

According to him, the roll back of the fortunes of the PDP in leading Nigeria and Zamfara state will soon be over.

He observed that the reasons why he left PDP in 2018 are still subsisting under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), “therefore, the leadership of the APC in the country must be challenged in order to make things work right.”

Receiving Tambuwal’s delegation, the deputy governor of Zamfara state, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau expressed appreciation to the team for the visit.

While enumerating the political credentials of Gov Tambuwal, he pledged to support him in his bid if he so decides. “There’s no turning in our determination to back him all the way,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the state House of Assembly resolved that there would be no going back on the impeachment proceeding against the deputy governor.

This was made known by the Chairman House Committee on Information and Culture, Hon. Shamsuddeen Hassan Basko at a press conference in Gusau,

Monday.

According to him, the House through its speaker had already received the notice of impeachment of the deputy governor, adding that the law only requires 1/3 of the House to endorse the notice.

He further noted that some of the allegations against the deputy governor include abuse of office, particularly the breach of sections 190 and 193 (1), (2) (a)(b)(c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

Other allegations are; criminal self-enrichment through public funds, criminal diversion of state fund, conspiracy to defraud the state and approval of dubious retirement in his office as well as failure to discharge constitutional duties which gave rise to insubordination.