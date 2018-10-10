IMPEACHMENT THREAT: APC lawmakers backtrack on Saraki, Dogara

Election funds not under threat – Speaker Senate sets up technical c’ttee on rejected bills Legislative Aides welcome lawmakers with protest

In a sudden dramatic twist, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers in the Senate may have backtracked on their threat to sack Senate President Bukola Saraki from office.

The APC lawmakers are under instruction from their party to remove the duo of Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon.

Yakubu Dogara, both of whom defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Purported move to that effect was indicated by some APC lawmakers, including Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan (APC Yobe North), and Senator Ovie-OmoAgege (Delta Central).

Addressing the party’s national leadership on Saturday in Abuja, during the affirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s candidature as its standard bearer in the 2019 general elections, Ahmed said the majority APC lawmakers would kick out Saraki.

He said: “I want Nigerians to know that the number of senators of APC in the Senate remains the largest.

I want to call the attention of everyone here to the fact that democracy, as defined by people, remains government of the majority, where minority will always have their say.

“Now, we have our chamber dominated and occupied by minority leaders.

They remain minority leaders occupying our positions.

Those who refuse to follow the part of honour and integrity by exiting; we will send them out with ignominy.” But at yesterday’s plenary, the Senate Leader not only dutifully carried out his function under the presiding authority of Saraki, but led other APC senators through the isle to have handshake with Saraki, Ekweremadu and other principal officers across party lines.

Similarly, other APC senators like Omo- Agege known to have vowed to impeach Saraki on resumption, attended the plenary without raising any point of order or making any move to that effect.

Buhari’s communication Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, had in separate letters forwarded to the Senate during the just-ended long recess, refused assent to a total of 12 bills and considerations for five different requests.

The seventeen different letters from the President issued between June and September, 2018 were all read by the Senate President.

In the categories of bills rejected by the President are; the Institute of Entrepreneurship (establishment) Bill 2018, Stamp Duties (Amendment) Bill 2018, Electoral (Amendment ) Bill 2018 and Development Income Tax Relief (Amendment) Bill 2018.

Others include; Electoral ( Amendment) Bill 2018, Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences (Amendment) Bill 2017, National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (Establishment) Bill 2018, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (Amendment) Bill 2017, National Research and Innovation Council ( Establishment) Bill 2017, National Agricultural Seeds Council Bill 2018 and Subsidiary Legislation ( Legislative Scrutiny) Bill 2018.

In the categories of requests made by the president for consideration and approval of the Senate were an executive bill titled : ” Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Bill ( 2018) , request for confirmation of appointment of Olanipekun Olukoyede as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), N346.5billion 2018 statutory budget proposal for Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC), and raising of external capital of $2.786 billion and $82.54 million to refinance the balance of $500million matured eurobond in the international capital market .

In reaction to the turnover of bills rejection, the Senate Leader called for establishment of a technical committee by the Senate to look into them for possible way out.

The Senate, however, couldn’t hold full plenary due to the death of a member of the House from Kwara state, Hon Olufunke Adedoyin penultimate Friday.

In line with tradition of the National Assembly, both chambers adjourned their full plenary sessions till today in honour of their departed colleague.

Dogara assures on election fund Meanwhile, Speaker of the House, Hon.

Dogara, has assured that funding for the 2019 general elections was not under any threat, as provisions to take care of such contingencies that may arise, had been made in the Service Wide Votes.

According to the Speaker who addressed journalists just after a brief plenary of the House yesterday, there is about N300 billion service wide votes provision in the 2018 Budget that could be used to service election funding.

He said, as custodians of the mandate of the Nigerian people, the House of Representatives considers issues affecting Nigerians as top priority, adding that all pending matters, Electoral Act inclusive, would be given accelerated attention.

“You see, we are servants of the people by our calling as representatives of Nigerians and we don’t have the right to put our interests forward before the interests of the people.

We are here to serve public good, these issues are outstanding, and it was never going to be threatened in any way as was widely perceived, because we have a provision in the budget for service-wide votes, about three hundred billion, and whatever was the emergency would have been met from that service-wide fund that we have allocated in the budget.

“As we are back, we have set ourselves to accomplish what is there in the interest of the people.

Even if it means in a day or two, we will accomplish that, even if it means handling it as we did for the ease of doing business bills.

“There were times that within a week we went through the first, second and third reading and passed it into law just because we saw the need for us to expand the economic space and improve citizen-participation and wealth creation and the expansion of our economy, especially during these days of economic recession.

“So nothing is impossible, and I can assure you that as soon as we get the reports submitted from the various committees hopefully within the week, in no time, we should be able to deal with them.

“Whether it is the Electoral Act or the funding for elections and the appropriate funds for INEC is approved, and I can assure you that in no time, even if it is to be done within a day, we are committed to doing it because the only thing that guarantees democracy is free, fair and transparent elections, and we do not joke with it as politicians, because we are aware that there are times when you will run into occasions when the will of the people in the process of transmitting their consent into government positions are truncated.

“It will not serve the interest of democracy, so whatever is needed, apart from even these two issues that we have spoken of, we are committed to passing and dealing with them in no time to ensure that we have a very credible, fair and transparent election in 2019”, the Speaker said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.