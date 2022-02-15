Impeachment: Zamfara CJ inaugurates 7-man panel to probe dep gov

The Zamfara state Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu, Monday, inaugurated seven man committee investigate the allegations made by members of the state House of Assembly against the deputy governor, Mahadi Aliyu, which led to the move for his impeachment.

In her remarks, Chief Judge Justice Kulu Aliyu, said section 188 (5) of the 1999 constitution as amended provides that within seven days of the passing of a motion, the Chief Judge of the state shall at the request of the speaker appoint a panel of seven man who is in his opinion are of unquestionable integrity.

“The panel should not be members of any public service, legislative houses or political party to investigate the allegations as provided in this section,” CJ Kulu said.

“The constitution provisions are very clear. The use of shall in section 188(5) imposes a duty on me as Hon. Chief Judge of Zamfara state to appoint a panel of seven persons who are unquestionable integrity, not being members of any public service, legislative houses or political party,” Justice Aliyu said.

Justice Kulu charged the panel to discharge the assignment in accordance with constitutional provisions.

“You are enjoined to work as a team and I am confident you are equal to the task as the power of the panel is as specified in section 188(7) of the constitution,” she added.

Justice Aliyu called on the panel to concentrate on the issues contained in the notice of allegations against the deputy governor attached to the instrument of their appointment.

“You are to give the person to be investigated the opportunity to defend himself either in person or by a legal practitioner of his choice,” she added.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman of the committee, Justice HaliduTanko Soba, promised to work based on the provision of the constitution and ensure justice in the discharge of the responsibility given to them.

Blueprint reports that the seven man panel is headed by Rtd. Justice HaliduTanko Soba as chairman.

Other members are, Oladipo Okpeseyi, SAN; Abdul Aragoga Ibrahim, SAN; Hussaini Zakariyau, SAN; Aminu Tanimu Marafa, Alhaji Sani Mande, and Ahmad Buhari Raɓah, while Ashiru Tsafe are to serve as secretary of the panel, respectively.