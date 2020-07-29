‘Impersonation’: Warri Chief knows fate Sept. 25



Justice D.I Okungbowa of Edo state High court in Benin City has fixed September 25, 2020 for ruling on a suit filed against the Iyatsere of Warri kingdom, Chief Johnson Atseleghe, for allegedly parading himself as the traditional ruler of Ologbo dukedom in Edo State.

The claimant, Enogie (Duke) of Ologbo Dukedom, Prince Owen Jason Akenzua, in the suit filed through his solicitor, Chris Uyi Otasowie Esq, also prayed the court to bar the defendant from selling lands belonging to the dukedom.



Besides, the case which came up for hearing on Wednesday seeks to restrain Chief Atseleghe and his agent from carrying out actions that are capable of compromising the peace in Ologbo.

The claimant sought an order for an interlocutory injunction restraining Johnson Atseleghe pending the determination and appearance of the defendant in court.

Chief Johnson Aseleghe was not in court during the hearing and was not represented by counsel.

According to the claimant counsel, Otasowie Esq, “What we are asking this honourable court to do, my Lord, is to put an interlocutory injunction deterring the defendant, so that Ologbo dukedom can start experiencing peace pending when a substantial page is arrived at.



“Because of the destruction of lives and properties supported with various exhibits it is very paramount to order chief Atseleghe to stay put and face the traditional activities of the warri kingdom.”

Justice Okungbowa however adjourned the case to September 25, 2020 for ruling.