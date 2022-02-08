Implement 2009 agreement to avert looming strike, ASUU tells FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University chapter Monday asked the federal government to implement the 2009 agreement it signed with ASUU to avert looming indefinite strike in the universities.

ASUU in a statement signed by the chairman, Dr Biodun Olaniyan and secretary, Toyin Abegunrin respectively, declared that the union is tired with the alleged insincerity of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on its failure to fully implement the agreements reached with the union.

The union in a release issued after the congress of the union in

reaction to the promise of President Buhari that he will fulfill agreements reach with the union, the ASUU leaders noted that promises cannot replace implementation of the agreement.

ASUU added that while agreements have been reached, government has refused to sign what will make the welfare of lecturers to be better and instead embark on employing merry-go-round tactics, adding that its members have resolved to embark on an indefinite strike since government was not ready to do the needful.

“Our union, ASUU, is using this medium to call on the Federal Government of Nigeria once again to implement the agreement it has signed with ASUU. It is unfortunate to mention that the FG signed agreement with the ASUU since 2009 but the agreement is not implemented till date”, it said.

ASUU added, “The agreement was renegotiated in the name of peace. But to our dismay, the government has refused to sign the renegotiated agreement. In order to make the implementation of the agreement easy for the FG, the union has limited its demand to only three.”