Implement 5 percent employment quota in Disability Act, others – IFA tasks FG



The Inclusive Friends Association (IFA) has called on the Federal Government to implement the 5 percent employment quota provided for in the Disability Act.



The Executive Director of IFA, Grace Jerry further expressed concern that there are major reasons why persons with disabilities continue to endure abuse because they do not have the wherewithal to fend for themselves.



While speaking at the Third cohort fellowship Programme of the amplifying voices project on gender and disability based violence in collaboration with Ford foundation organized by Inclusive Friends Association ( IFA) Grace said PwDs subject themselves to degrading and inhumane treatments because of poverty and the assailant continues to take advantage of that fact till it becomes too late.



She called for the need of putting these and other poverty alleviation measures in place will reduce the vulnerability of persons with disabilities to Disability Based Violence and give them the means to seek for justice when the need arises.She said education should be made free for persons with disabilities of school age.

“More Persons with disabilities, their family members and care givers should be enlightened on what Disability Based Violence is.

“They should be enlightened to know what and what is not acceptable, what amounts to a violation, what to do when they are being violated and how to go about it.

“Capacity of Law enforcement Agencies should be built on disability issues with a view to eradicating attitudinal, physical or systemic barriers that persons with disabilities face when trying to access their services.

“Other Corporate organisations should sponsor media campaigns and projects that protect the rights of persons with disabilities.

“Government should strengthen social protection systems and mainstream such programs to cater for the needs of persons with disabilities,” she said.

